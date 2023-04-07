More than 1,800 volunteers search Winona, Fillmore and Houston County to find Madeline Kingsbury

HART, Minn.-Law enforcement agencies organized a mass search party that garnered more than 1,800 people on Friday to search for 26 year old Madeline Kingsbury who has been missing since March 31st.
Volunteers met at Goodview Fire Station and Rushford-Peterson Schools at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and were bussed out to search areas.
KIMT went with one search party that covered ground on County Road 102 in Hart.
The volunteers traversed rigid terrain that included wooded areas, farm property and roadways for roughly three miles.
Winona's Mayor Scott Sherman said the public response to Kingsbury's disappearance has showed how the southeast Minnesota community is tight knit.
"I think the overwhelming feeling that everybody has today from the people I was searching with is that it shows a lot about our community about the response that was coming out today. The response that is coming out on social media has been terrific it really shows how a community can come together and unfortunately, it is during times of need like this that is when it really shows the fabric of what a community is," Sherman said.
More searches are planned for Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at both the Goodview Fire Station and Rushford-Peterson Schools.
