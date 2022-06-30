Mostly sunny skies are expected as we finish off the workweek on Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s, which is just slightly above normal for the beginning of July. Should make for a great day to hit the pool or the lake, but remember that the UV index will be very high, so apply that sunscreen and reapply it every hour to avoid a serious sunburn.
More sunshine and warm temperatures to end the workweek on Friday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
