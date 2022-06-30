 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More sunshine and warm temperatures to end the workweek on Friday

  • 0
Friday Pool Forecast

Mostly sunny skies are expected as we finish off the workweek on Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s, which is just slightly above normal for the beginning of July. Should make for a great day to hit the pool or the lake, but remember that the UV index will be very high, so apply that sunscreen and reapply it every hour to avoid a serious sunburn. 

Recommended for you