It's seems likely rainy weather is a recurring theme around here. Several areas picked up some good rainfall Wednesday night and into Thursday, and more rain is expected by Friday night and through the weekend. A storm system building in will bring showers and storms to the area Friday night, with another round of thunderstorms possible by Saturday afternoon. Most areas will likely pick up close to one inch of rainfall by the end of the weekend.
More rainfall expected Friday night into Saturday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
