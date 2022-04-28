 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More rainfall expected Friday night into Saturday

  • 0
Rainfall Potential Saturday

It's seems likely rainy weather is a recurring theme around here. Several areas picked up some good rainfall Wednesday night and into Thursday, and more rain is expected by Friday night and through the weekend. A storm system building in will bring showers and storms to the area Friday night, with another round of thunderstorms possible by Saturday afternoon. Most areas will likely pick up close to one inch of rainfall by the end of the weekend.  

Recommended for you