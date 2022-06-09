More people using Rochester Public Transit, biking to save money on gas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With rising costs of fuel, people are finding more efficient ways to get around town, whether it's walking, biking, or riding.
Rochester Public Transit says while ridership is offset in summer months by more people biking or walking, RPT is feeling the impact of rising fuel costs as well.
Communications coordinator for RPT, Nick Lemmer says they are not in a position to have to limit services to the public.
“It does have an impact on our budget, however, we budget very conservatively and we have long term contracts in place with fuel suppliers that help us whether the storm a little better.”
Rider Terrance Zernechel says he uses public transit up to 8 times a month.
“Especially in a busy town like this, with traffic and people coming and going, it's a better way to get around,” he says.
Lemmer adds RPT uses more fuel than almost any city department using 280,000 gallons of fuel a year.
Bus fares are $2.00 each way, and a 31 day pass is $42 for a month of commuting.