More money to help the homeless in Cerro Gordo and Bremer counties

DES MOINES, Iowa - $4.7 million in federal and state grants for homeless assistance agencies have been approved by the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA).
Community Kitchen of North Iowa in Cerro Gordo County is getting $17,622 and Friends of the Family in Bremer County will receive a total of $366,035.
“The homelessness assistance awards will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need,” says IFA Executive Director Debi Durham. “Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing and this funding will aid in those efforts.”
Grants also went to 42 other agencies across the state of Iowa. The funding is made available through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program and the State-funded Shelter Assistance Fund.
Individuals in need of homelessness assistance should contact the coordinated entry system, online at iowahousinghelp.com or by phone at: 833-739-0065.