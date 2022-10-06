More military aid heading to Ukraine as military strikes blow to Russian controlled areas

UKRAINE-U.S Sec. of State Antony Blinken said the U.S will send additional military aid to Ukraine, around $625 million dollars, on Tuesday.
The move comes as Ukrainian forces have dealt major blows to the Russian military in areas that were illegitimately annexed by the authoritarian state.
Some of those military gains have occurred in Kherson, which is just north of Crimea.
KIMT spoke with Viktoriia Grimm, who was born in Kherson and now resides in southern Minnesota.
Grimm said she's heard of people being forced to vote at gun point in her former hometown.
"Military was going door to door. People were staring at the barrel and the choice, there was no choice. Either you die or you sign," Grimm said.
In Berlin, German lawmaker Hakan Demir, who is with the Social Democratic Party, said the country is committed to helping their eastern neighbor.
"The philosophy is that we will send more weapons and we have a solidarity with Ukraine friends and we will keep that solidarity," Demir said.
Germany has allocated 2 billion euros for Ukrainian military assistance in its 2022 budget.
The money has gone towards armored recovery vehicles, ammunition, anti aircraft guns and more.
The military supplies from western nations has proved to give Ukraine a fighting chance against Russia.
However, a new threat has emerged, as Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin said he would not rule out the use of tactical nuclear bombs.
Demir said the worry is real for lawmakers and the German people but said he believes it's unlikely Putin would make such a move.
If military conflict between both countries does get worse, then Grimm said her family, who are currently safe in central Ukraine, will leave the country.