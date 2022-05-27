More Memorial Day travel expected, despite record-high gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite record-high gas prices, millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Memorial Day weekend.
AAA is estimating near 33 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, up more than 8 percent over last year.
In Olmsted County, prices are at an average of $4.31/gallon, and $4.30/gallon for Cerro Gordo, Mower and Freeborn counties.
Ray Murray of Stewartville says filling his truck is becoming a real problem. The rise in gas prices has started to impact his lifestyle and he says he is going to have to make some changes.
“I think driving less - or I'm going to downsize and get a new vehicle that uses less gas - I might have gone north this weekend, but I think I'll just stay around,” he says.
Others say they don't see the gas prices dropping any time soon.
“We'll probably be seeing $5.00/gallon gas by the end of the summer by the way things have been going, I don't expect it to go down any time soon,” says Paul Hesby.
AAA is estimating the average gas price in the U.S. is $4.60 per gallon.