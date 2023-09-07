More Iowa students to get free tuition to attend Simpson College

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Simpson College says it expects the number of new Iowa students qualifying for free tuition to “substantially increase” with two new scholarship programs announced Thursday.
The school says at least one first-time enrolling student from all 99 counties will be eligible to receive a full-tuition scholarship for Fall 2024 as part of Simpson College’s “All-in for Iowa” campaign.
One scholarship is called Simpson’s $100K Promise and pledges full-tuition support for admitted students whose family’s adjusted household income is $100,000 or less. The $100,000 income threshold represents a 67 percent increase over Simpson’s previous Promise program of the past six years, which capped free-tuition eligible family income at $60,000.
The second scholarship is called 99 County Full-Tuition and ensures that at least one admitted student from each of Iowa’s 99 counties will be eligible to receive a full-tuition scholarship. Those scholarships will be awarded via a committee selection process, which includes consideration of both financial need and academic merit.
“Our enduring commitment to ensuring affordable access to Simpson excellence continues to grow,” says President Jay Byers. “And today that commitment is reaching historic heights. These full-scholarship initiatives are going to open more doors to educational dreams than ever before — they’re game-changers.”
Both first-year students and transfers will be eligible for the programs in Fall 2024.
“I’ve been in higher ed a long time and haven’t seen a combination of scholarship programs as bold and comprehensive as what we’re offering at Simpson,” says Leigh Mlodzik, vice president of Enrollment. “This is a market-setting package of full-tuition programs that go well beyond the extra mile in ensuring that many more Iowa students benefit from an exceptional Simpson education. We fully anticipate a tremendous response from students all across the state.”
For complete details visit simpson.edu/allinforiowa.