More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota.
A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
The chase continue north on Highway 52, until the suspect vehicle exited onto Dakota County Road 47 and got away. An alert was sent out with details of the suspect’s vehicle.
Cannon Falls police say it was spotted by Northfield police and that began another chase on Highway 19. State Patrol traffic cameras then located the suspect’s vehicle going south on Interstate 35, exiting into the City of Faribault where law enforcement against lost sight of the vehicle. A citizen then told law enforcement where the suspect and his vehicle were and he was captured. The suspect refused to identify himself but is described as a 25-year-old male from Minneapolis. He was taken to the Goodhue County Jail for false imprisonment, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Cannot Falls police say the female got into the suspect’s vehicle in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday to get a ride someplace but the suspect refused to let her out of the vehicle and drove around the Twin Cities area. The female remembers being near water with a dock around sunrise on Saturday. Investigators believe that was within 15 minutes of Maple Grove.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 507-263-2278.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Police Department, and Maple Grove Police Department also assisted with this arrest.