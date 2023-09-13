More information released on police response to Mason City gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two stolen shotguns were recovered and one person is facing a misdemeanor charge after police responded to a report of gunfire in Mason City Tuesday.
The Mason City Police Department says it has completed a preliminary investigation into the incident around East State Street and Ohio Avenue. Officers were sent to the area at 12:49 pm after there were multiple reports of gunshots.
Investigators say no one was injured by the shooting. A search warrant was executed at 19 North Ohio Avenue and several items were seized by police, including two shotguns reported stolen during a burglary in a county bordering Cerro Gordo. After an inspection, the occupancy permit for the home was revoked due to poor living conditions and the dilapidated state of the property.
Casey Cole, 20 of Mason City, was arrested and charged with interference with official acts. That is a simple misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of no more than $855.
Assisting at the scene of the incident were the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the NCINTF Special Operations Group, the Mason City Fire Department, and the City of Mason City Neighborhood Services Division.
The Police Department says it wishes to give special thanks to the Mason City Community School District administration and staff who quickly developed a plan focused on student safety at the time that school was dismissed for the day. School officials committed to having teachers and employees work traffic barricades on East State Street, freeing law enforcement from that responsibility and helping make sure no students were in danger as they left school
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Mason City police by calling 641-421-3636.