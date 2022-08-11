More information released on drug raid at Rochester motel

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday.
The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.
Police say as their investigation progressed, they came to believe drugs sales were taking place in multiple motel rooms by multiple people. On Wednesday, investigators say they learned juveniles were involved in the case and fear over possible overdoses led them to search five rooms at Motel 6 to try and disrupt or end the drug operation before any overdoses or drug-related gun violence happened.
Officers say seven grams of meth, dozens of blue M30 pills, a small amount of marijuana, and related drug paraphernalia were seized. Seven people were arrested.
The Rochester Police Department says counterfeit M30 pills have been known to contain fentanyl, which has been responsible for numerous overdoses, including deaths, locally in Rochester and nationwide.