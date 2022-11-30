More information on Monday night shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A few more details have been released about a shooting Monday night.
Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for attempted murder and first-degree theft.
Tidemanson is accused of getting into a fight with another person just before 8 pm Monday near the 300 block of 3rd Street NW in Mason City. Police say Tidemanson took a 9 mm handgun away from the person he was struggling with and fired into that person’s upper chest as they were lying on the ground beneath Tidemanson.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. The name and condition of the victim have not been released. Tidemanson is being held in jail on $100,000 bond.