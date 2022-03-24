More housing coming to Kasson

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester isn't the only growing city in our area. Developers are planning on building more housing in Kasson.
By the year 2030, there could be over 8,000 people living in Kasson, according to growth projections.
"Over the last couple of years, we've put quite a few houses and that continued growth is looking to move forward in the next year and a half," says city administrator Timothy Ibisch. "We have three sub divisions that are gonna be added in Kasson. The lots will be added in and they'll be a mix of single family and some multi family town homes"
The homes will be built on three different vacant properties in town. Some of them include land off of 245th Avenue and 215th Avenue. Ibisch believes there are lots of reasons people are moving to Kasson.
"Kasson has an excellent school district and that's really our plane to fame here," explains Ibisch. "Alot of folks are coming for the school district and just the safe community. Kasson is one of the safest communities in southern Minnesota and we have a great police department and alot of great amenities that the folks are discovering."
When it is fully developed, the new sub division will have 100 new homes. Ibisch also tells KIMT News 3 residents can see more business like family restaurants come to the city in the future.
Construction on the new homes is expected to begin soon.