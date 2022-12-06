More gifts needed for Rochester Salvation Army's Toy & Joy Shop

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More donations are needed for the Rochester Salvation Army’s annual Toy & Joy Shop.
Over 500 children have already registered for the event on December 21 and 22 and The Salvation Army says it wants to make sure they have gifts for every one of them.
“We truly believe that it is so important for children to wake up to a present under the tree on Christmas morning," says Major Candace Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “Especially the older children, they understand why they have less than their peers. We want to ensure that Christmas is a time when they get to feel just as special as everyone else.”
Parents and guardians of children 16 and younger and guided by community volunteers through the Toy & Joh Shop to choose from all new gifts donated through the Walmart Angel Trees and the Sharing Tree in the Apache Mall.
Registration for the Toy & Joy Shop is open until end of day on December 16th at www.rochestersa.org.
The Salvation Army says new and unwrapped Christmas gifts will be collected for the Toy & Joy Shop at the Walmart Angel Trees until December 15th and at the Sharing Tree in the Apache Mall until 2pm on December 24th.