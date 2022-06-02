More free at-home COVID tests available in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota residents can now place a second order for four free at-home rapid COVID tests through the state’s online ordering program.
“Minnesotans have more COVID-19 testing options than ever, and our online ordering program is one of the ways we are making it easy and convenient to access those tests,” says Governor Walz. “Minnesotans should continue to test if they have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms of COVID-19.”
The State of Minnesota launched its at-home test ordering program in late March and says nearly 122,000 Minnesota households have placed testing orders and received almost 488,000 tests. In addition to Minnesota’s online ordering program, the federal government is providing up to sixteen free tests per household at covidtests.gov. Minnesotans can order testing from both the state and federal governments.
To order free at-home COVID tests, click here.