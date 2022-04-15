More federal money coming to support food and shelter programs in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The United Way of Freeborn County is getting $27,624 in federal funds to support local food and shelter programs.
The money is coming from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). Based on 12-month unemployment rates, EFSP provides relief to individuals and families who are experiencing hunger, homelessness, and economic crisis.
The United Way of Freeborn County is the local administrator of EFSP funds and will allocate money to human service agencies to supplement food services, shelter, utility assistance, and related supplies, including diapers, feminine hygiene products, cleaning solutions, and repackaging supplies.
Local organizations chosen to receive funds must:
1) Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government
2) Be eligible to receive federal funds
3) Have an accounting system
4) Practice nondiscrimination
5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
6) If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Agencies interested in receiving a portion of funding should complete and submit an application at http://unitedwayfc.org/efsp. The deadline to apply is noon on April 25th.
The bulk of this new funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.