 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More evidence found in investigation into gunfire near a Rochester bowling alley

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say the investigation is continuing into gunfire near a Rochester bowling alley.

Gunshots were reported around 8:15 pm on August 31 in the 2800 block of Northern Valley Drive, near Bowlocity.  Police initially said no shooting victims were found but bullet holes were discovered in an apartment and two vehicles in the area.

Now officers are reporting 20 shell casings have been recovered and they’ve received two new calls reporting damage from gunfire.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Tags

Recommended for you