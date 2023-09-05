More evidence found in investigation into gunfire near a Rochester bowling alley

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say the investigation is continuing into gunfire near a Rochester bowling alley.
Gunshots were reported around 8:15 pm on August 31 in the 2800 block of Northern Valley Drive, near Bowlocity. Police initially said no shooting victims were found but bullet holes were discovered in an apartment and two vehicles in the area.
Now officers are reporting 20 shell casings have been recovered and they’ve received two new calls reporting damage from gunfire.
No arrests have been made in this case.