More electric buses arrive for Rochester Public Transit

Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two new electric buses have been delivered to Rochester Public Transit (RPT).

The two New Flyer Xcelsior 60-foot vehicles will double RPT’s electric bus fleet.  A portion of the cost of these vehicles is covered by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.  The new buses will serve RPT’s park-and-ride facilities at peak times after testing, certification, and licensing.

“We are pleased with the performance of the two New Flyer Xcelsior 60s we put in service last year,” says Rochester Public Transit Project Manager Mike Collins.  “They have had very little downtime, and have performed much as we expected.”

RPT says customers like the battery-powered buses due to the larger capacity, which means fewer customers forced to stand on busy trips, and their quiet operation.

RPT says the buses, manufactured in St. Cloud, have a storage capacity of 525 kWh, offering an operating range of approximately 150 miles, depending on conditions.

