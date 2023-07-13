More electric buses arrive for Rochester Public Transit

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to; sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by; email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-; quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health; and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/air-quality-and-health.