More details on hit-and-run in Howard County that left man with life-threatening injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
Howard County Sheriff

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – More information has been released on a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured one person in rural Howard County.

The Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles were driving north on Willow Avenue around 7 pm on August 18 when one vehicle stopped for oncoming traffic in order to make a left turn onto 150th Street.  The second vehicle smashed into the rear of the first, then left the scene.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the first vehicle, Dennis Thomsen, 78 of Sumner, received minor cuts and abrasions from the collision and got medical attention at the scene.

Using a license plate left behind, deputies traced the second vehicle to the home of the registered owner.  When they arrived at that home, deputies say they found Neil Shaffer, 57 of rural Lime Springs, in the yard.  Shaffer was suffering from major trauma and life-threatening injuries.  He was flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Shaffer is expected to survive.

The Iowa State Patrol, Cresco Police Department, Cresco Fire Department, Regional Health Services of Howard county, and Cresco Towing & Recovery assisted with this accident.

