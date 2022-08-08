More construction coming to North Broadway Avenue

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The City of Rochester is getting ready for another construction project along Broadway Avenue.
That project is the next phase of North Broadway Avenue reconstruction and it's planned to kick off in 2024.
It will be between 14th Street and the Rec Center. The goal is to transform Broadway from a highway into an urban street. The new project will address aging pavement, utilities, and transit stops.
"We have federal funding, the project needs to begin in 2024. It will most likely look like the last project where it will take a couple of construction seasons so the plan is to build the project in 2024 and 2025," says enginer Dillon Dombrovski. The other thing to note it will be a little bit different with traffic control. The last phase of North Broadway we just closed Broadway and nobody can drive down it. We're not going to be doing that with this next phase it's a lot wider. What will be able to do is build it half a time so that traffic can flow through that corridor just with less lanes."
There will be an open house next Tuesday at 125 Live. The city will share more information on the project then. After months of construction, the Elton Hills Drive bridge will also be reopening this week.