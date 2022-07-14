More charges filed against accused popcorn trailer thief in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drug and gun charges have now been filled against the man accused of stealing the Papa J’s Kettle Corn popcorn trailer.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Isaak Parker, 48 of Rochester, is now facing charges of first-degree drug sales, third-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm. Parker was arrested Tuesday after deputies say the trailer, which had been reported stolen on Monday, was spotted in a Marion Township driveway.
Deputies investigating the trailer theft say they observed drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a .22 caliber rifle at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says that led to a new search that found four different packages holding a total of 20.1 grams of methamphetamine.