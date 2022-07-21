More businesses coming to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The pandemic continues to have a major impact on many area businesses. But in Rochester, there is an encouraging trend. Several new businesses are opening.
Nineteen businesses opened up in 2021 and 12 more are opening up this year. One of those businesses is a returner.
Primp is a women's clothing store on 1st Ave SW that closed back in the summer of 2020 but reopened again last spring.
City leaders believe downtown remains an attractive place for businesses because of its growing population. A recent research project shows the number of housing units downtown has doubled within the past decade. and many people living there are young professionals and empty nesters who enjoy the walking distance to local shops and restaurants.
A big push remains helping downtown businesses to succeed.
"It's great and we should look at it all with cautious optimism and we need to know that we need to support these businesses as they open. There are a number of different grant programs right now like the Main Streets Deed grant through Destination Medical Center that can actually help businesses with the interior and exterior of their stores," says Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek. "And another thing I see happening very organically is that businesses that have been here for awhile and operators that know the environment very well tend to mentor each other and help each other which is great."
Masek hopes to see a cellphone repair shop, shoe repair shop, and dry cleaners open downtown in the future.
Some new businesses coming to Rochester include The Well which is a new restaurant that will open in the former Dooley's location and Opa, a greek restaurant franchise will be opening up in Peace Plaza.