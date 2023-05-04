More bus stop arm cameras coming to SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Five southeast Minnesota counties are sharing in state grants to install bus stop arm cameras to help keep students safe as they go to and from school.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) is getting out almost $1.2 million to 27 schools and transportation companies.
$3,535.25 is going to Grisim School Bus Inc. in Olmsted County for 6 camera system/buses. Hayfield Bus Company in Dodge, Mower, and Olmsted counties is getting $20,998.13 for 7 camera system/buses. Triton Public Schools ISD 2125 in Dodge, Goodhue, and Steele counties will receive $11,154.51 for 13 camera system/buses.
OTS says the grant project combines enforcement, education and awareness efforts so drivers obey the law and stop for buses with flashing lights and stop arms extended. The cameras are helping schools and law enforcement find the violators and hold them accountable.
The project is a partnership with law enforcement agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol, police departments and sheriff’s offices statewide. Grant applicants provided support letters from local law enforcement agencies, an outreach plan and demonstrated need by sharing violation numbers from the last two years.