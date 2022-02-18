More Americans becoming immune to the Omicron variant, states switch to 'endemic' approach

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Millions of individual Americans' immune systems now recognize the coronavirus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter an omicron, or even another variant.
While about half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall.
Many of the people KIMT spoke to in the Med City are hopeful this increased immunity is a step toward getting back to normal.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.
University of Minnesota student, Julia Gordon, says, “70 percent is a pretty good number. And with the immunity going up, I think that is a chance of us getting back to normal from the omicron variant.”
This will prevent or shorten new illnesses in protected people and reduce the amount of the virus circulating.
“I just really hope to get back to normal as soon as possible. It's been a crazy few years and I think the closer we are to getting through it the better off it is for everyone,” Gordon adds.
As of Thursday, California became the first state to formally shift to an "endemic" approach to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is still infecting more than 130,000 Americans and killing more than 2,000 every day.