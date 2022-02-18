 Skip to main content
...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this
evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to
accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce
squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to
50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low
visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and
squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.
Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities
at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

More Americans becoming immune to the Omicron variant, states switch to 'endemic' approach

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Millions of individual Americans' immune systems now recognize the coronavirus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter an omicron, or even another variant. 

While about half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall. 

Many of the people KIMT spoke to in the Med City are hopeful this increased immunity is a step toward getting back to normal. 

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, and that could rise to 80%  by mid-March.

University of Minnesota student, Julia Gordon, says, “70 percent is a pretty good number. And with the immunity going up, I think that  is a chance of us getting back to normal from the omicron variant.” 

This will prevent or shorten new illnesses in protected people and reduce the amount of the virus circulating. 

“I just really hope to get back to normal as soon as possible. It's been a crazy few years and I think the closer we are to getting through it the better off it is for everyone,” Gordon adds. 

As of Thursday, California became the first state to formally shift to an "endemic" approach to the coronavirus. 

COVID-19  is still infecting more than 130,000 Americans and killing more than 2,000 every day.

