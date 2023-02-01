Month of February typically brings warmer temps, more daylight

Now that we're past the winter solstice, the spring equinox is quickly approaching, and with it comes higher temperatures and more than an hour of additional daylight.
The first day of February typically brings temperatures around 23 degrees to the area. As the month continues on the average temperature also ticks upward. By February 8, temperatures average 25 degrees, and by the 22nd highs tend to be around 29 degrees. Rounding off the end of the month we typically see temps sitting around the freezing point of 32!
Alongside the warmer temperature averages, we'll also be getting much more sunshine to soak up and enjoy! By the time we kick off March, we'll have added 70 minutes of daylight!
When it comes to snow, Rochester averages 10.6" of snow during the month of February. Across the area, all of us have seen above-average snow this winter season. Statistically, we can expect to see more before the winter officially comes to an end on March 20, 2023.