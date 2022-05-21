Monkeypox virus confirmed in New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials say a New York City resident has tested positive for the virus that causes monkeypox.
The unidentified patient is isolating and treating the case as positive while awaiting final confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control. City health officials said Thursday they were investigating two potential cases of monkeypox, a rare virus rarely seen outside of Africa that can cause flu-like symptoms.
The state Health Department said late Friday that testing ruled out the other case. The virus originates in primates and other wild animals, and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients.
Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease’s recent spread in Europe and North America.
Cases of the smallpox-related disease haven’t previously been seen among people with no links to central and West Africa. But in the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United States, Sweden and Canada have all reported infections, mostly in young men who hadn’t traveled to Africa. On Friday, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia all confirmed their first cases of monkeypox.
One of the theories British health officials are exploring is whether the disease is being sexually transmitted.