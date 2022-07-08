 Skip to main content
...CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS...

Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel
clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and
weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only
a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a
tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please
immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado
warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

Monitoring a risk for severe weather late this weekend.

Severe Weather Risk Sunday

Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring a risk for thunderstorms late this weekend, which could bring severe weather to the region. While there may be a few thunderstorms on Friday, the risk of severe weather is very low. Saturday will be dry and should feature mostly sunny skies. Storm chances increase on Saturday, especially across central and northern Minnesota, but will make their way closer to home by Sunday night. Continue to monitor our forecast for updates, especially if you have plans on Sunday.

