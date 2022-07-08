Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring a risk for thunderstorms late this weekend, which could bring severe weather to the region. While there may be a few thunderstorms on Friday, the risk of severe weather is very low. Saturday will be dry and should feature mostly sunny skies. Storm chances increase on Saturday, especially across central and northern Minnesota, but will make their way closer to home by Sunday night. Continue to monitor our forecast for updates, especially if you have plans on Sunday.
Monitoring a risk for severe weather late this weekend.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
