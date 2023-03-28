Moms Demand Action calls, once again, for gun reform following latest school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As families and individuals across the country grapple with the latest deadly school shooting, this one taking place in Nashville, gun reform advocates are once again calling on lawmakers to pass legislation.
On Monday, a former Christian school student, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, is accused of shooting and killing six victims, three of whom are children.
Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the senseless deaths but Nashville police say Hale was armed with two assault style weapons and a pistol, at least two of those weapons are believed to have been obtained legally.
In Minnesota, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in American says it's clear there's a gun violence problem in American given it's the leading cause of death among children.
Rochester chapter co-lead, Alisha Eiken, says because of that, it's hard to send her children to school every time a shooting like this happens.
She says she's fed up, believes the inaction is shameful, and is pushing for the passage of two bills in Minnesota.
Eiken says one is focused on ensuring background checks are performed on every gun sale.
She explained, "The fact that I could sell a gun to someone I didn't know and a background check isn't required, because it's not currently required between private sellers, that is absurd to me. We need to at least know the people who are owning guns don't have a history of committing crimes. Right? That's just so common sense it's just infuriating to me that it's still what we're fighting for."
The other proposed bill is focused on extreme risk protection orders which Eiken says, "is a tool that law enforcement has asked for and it's a tool that will give them the ability to remove firearms from someone in crisis and is at risk of hurting themselves and others. It will make their job safer and there is robust due process built into this law so guns won't just be removed willy-nilly."
Both gun reform bills are advancing in the Minnesota legislature, backed by DFL lawmakers, who are hoping their control of both chambers will help pass the proposals since Republicans have been able to block them in recent years.