Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.
The head of pediatrics for Infectious Diseases at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Charles Huskins says there is a big part of that age group with high risk conditions that could bring more severe illness with COVID.
There is also the risk of re infection with limited treatment options.
Dr. Huskins says protecting infection in young children can help protect the adult population as well.
“At the beginning of the epidemic, we thought it seemed that most of the disease was from adults that brought the disease home, and children were getting infected secondarily. Now as we've moved along into 2022, we see that it actually happens the opposite, in substantial numbers,” explains Dr. Huskins.
He says children have been impacted by the effects of COVID-19.
“Missing school and learing/social interaction, extracurricular activities,” he explains. “There's also been a psychological and behavioral burden as a result of COVID-19.”
Dr. Huskins believes a vaccine option for younger children would help bring the disease under better control.
The FDA says Moderna still must submit additional data in order to get emergency use authorization.
If the FDA clears vaccinations for children, the CDC would need to figure out if children with health problems would get the vaccine first or would it just be better to vaccinate all children.