MNisReady Coalition hosts first Canna-caravan event to support cannabis legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first installment of a local coalition's cannabis legalization tour got underway in Rochester on Thursday night.
The Minnesota is Ready Coalition hosted the first Canna-caravan event with around 50 supporters at Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse.
The coalition was founded by three cannabis advocacy groups in the state. Those include Sensible Change Minnesota, Minnesota NORML, and Minnesotans for Responsible Marijuana Regulation.
Their goal is the unite stakeholders in support of legalizing cannabis to pass legislation.
Some of the stakeholders at the event included DFL Rep. Tina Liebling and DFL Senate candidate Aleta Borrud.
Coalition director Maren Schroder says she wants to engage voters throughout the community to continue to gain support for full legalization.
Schroder explained, "Recent polls have come out at 52% and 57% in support. What's lost is that voters don't know why our legislature hasn't done it yet. We get asked all the time, 'Why isn't this on the ballot?' Because in Minnesota it has to go through the legislature."
The event included door prizes and a comedy show to close out the evening. Schroder says future stops will include a forum in Winona, St. Cloud, Duluth and Mankato.
The coalition Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization says recreation use should not be legalized in the state without considering the negative impacts it could have on roadways, in workplaces, communities and homes.