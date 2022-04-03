MNGOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Magie wants to implement blockchain voting if elected

ROCHESTER, Minn.-MNGOP candidate Scott Magie sat down with KIMT on Sunday to discuss a variety of policy platform stances ahead of Rochester's GOP State Convention in May.
Magie, originally hailing from Ely, MN, tells KIMT he has worked in the engineering and financial field throughout his career.
A policy stance that sets Magie apart from his GOP counterparts is the idea of blockchain voting.
Other candidates, such as Kendall Qualls, has recommend the return of hand counting ballots, however Magie wants to add another layer to voting, which he hopes will be the primary way of electing officials.
Blockchain voting, Magie said, would allow a voter to obtain a private, unhackable ID, that allows them to vote wherever during allotted voting times.
"When the app is set up and it is designed specifically for what you are trying to do, the software, the voting can be done anywhere. So, an astronaut can vote in space and they can vote in that time window you open the voting up," Magie said.
Another policy stance Magie has is the removal of federal roadblocks for assistance on Native American reservations.
In his career, Magie said he has tried to work with Native American communities across the United States but noticed the U.S Bureau of Land Management imposes roadblocks for improvement.
Magie said he wants to remove those roadblocks and allocate more in financial assistance.
Magie will join other GOP candidates on May 13 and 14 at the Mayo Civic Center.