MnDot's snowplow operators gear up for winter ahead of snow season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Approximately 300 Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota attended winter preparations meetings Tuesday and will continue over the next week.
They will attend three meetings to learn about safety updates, weather forecasting, snow and ice equipment during the winter.
Winter comes and it doesn't announce it's arrival so the meetings sort of get us on solid foundation so we get that information out of the way, make sure the equipment is ready, I got the salt all behind me we're ready there,” says Mike Dougherty, MnDot District 6 Communications Director.
During the meetings, snowplow operators from MnDot District 6 will hear from the National Weather Service about weather forecasting and challenges, how to use material including salt, and proper radio etiquette with State Patrol dispatch.
Dougherty says although it's nice out now, they want to be prepared.
“Sometimes we'll see snow arrive before Halloween, and then it gets nice again. So we just don't know. We found get it ready, get everything as prepared as we can be, and then we wanna pay attention to the weather forecast,” he says.
Dougherty's reminder for drivers for snow season are make sure your vehicle is winterized, refer to the 511 map, slow down, don't follow too closely, and keep a windshield scraper in your car.
“When the snow flakes fly, they're heading out the door because they do take their jobs very seriously. It's a duty, a strong sense of safety to be a snow plow operator, so they wanna be as ready as they can be.”
New snowplow operators will also be traveling to Camp Ripley for MnDot’s snowplow operating training sessions.
MnDot says they are always looking for more part time fill-ins and emergency snow plow operators. To learn more and apply, click here.