MnDOT to conduct controlled burn in Fillmore County

HARMONY, Minn. – A controlled burn is scheduled for Tuesday along Highway 52 in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the prescribed burn will take place between Harmony and Canton and drivers will see warning signs about the potential for smoke as they approach the burn area.
MnDOT says healthy roadside vegetation is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality, and keeping roadways safe and fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because many types of plants need fire for ideal growth. Prescribed burns are used in combination with mowing, herbicide application, biological control, and planting in MnDOT’s Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management program.
Experts say fire promotes tall native grasses that can trap blowing snow and can reduce drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of ways to reduce the amount of mowing needed.
MnDOT says future controlled burns are planned, weather permitting, for the following locations in 2022:
Interstate 90 near Dresbach
Hwy 56 south of Kenyon
Interstate 90 southwest of Eyota
Hwy 56 west of LeRoy
For more information on MnDOT’s prescribed burn program, click here.