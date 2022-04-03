MnDOT starting construction season on Monday

KIMT NEWS 3.- Construction season for MnDot is starting on Monday.
This year crews will be working on some projects in Olmsted County. They include a paving project on I-90 - west of Stewartville plus repaving one of the lanes and repairing a bridge east of Stewartville.
MnDot District 6 Director of Communications and Public Engagement Mike Dougherty shares tips on how to smartly travel during construction season.
"Just be alert. You know there will be signs. Really read the traffic sings because those will direct you if you're being squeezed down to a single lane, if they're detours. Just being an alert driver you can be a safe driver."
Dougherty also recommends drivers use the 511 map for more travel information.
"Give it a look in the morning just to make sure. You know it might be on your commuting route in," says Dougherty. "It gives you a sense of what's happening and maybe what's happening coming up so it's just a good way to stay ready and adjust your travel for the construction that is taking place."
Other projects in the area include reconstruction of southbound lanes and a new Highway 52/Highway 57 interchange between Zumbrota and Cannon falls.