MnDOT starting construction on Highway 52

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced over 200 construction projects, including the rebuilding of Highway 52.
The construction is taking place between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. Construction workers are completely rebuilding the southbound lanes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is converting the northbound lanes into single lanes for drivers.
"The road bed will be replaced so everything its built on is packed down and rebuilt, so that will be good. It will be a great driving surface for decades and decades to come," said Director of Communications, Mike Dougherty.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to take precaution while driving through the work zones and to plan drives ahead of time to combat traffic.
"It will tend to slow people down through those work zones. Sometimes more so if its during commuting time. So your morning commute, your afternoon commute and then we also see a large amount of traffic through that area on weekends," said Dougherty.
The construction project is expected to be finished by the middle of November. The highway will have single lanes until the construction is completed.