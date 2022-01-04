MnDOT snowplows to battle possible blizzard conditions in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says its snowplows will be on the road as possible blizzard conditions roll through Olmsted, Dodge, Mower, and Fillmore counties.
MnDOT says it has 101 snowplows in southeastern Minnesota and will likely have two shifts of drivers to keep plows on the road around the clock. Snow accumulation of one to three inches is expected with icy roads, white-out conditions, and power outages possible.
MnDOT says its snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe. Drivers are being asked to remember:
Don’t drive distracted.
Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
Turn off the cruise control.
Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
The National Weather Service says blowing and drifting snow from midnight to noon on Wednesday could produce poor visibility for drivers.