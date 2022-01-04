You are the owner of this article.
...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MnDOT snowplows to battle possible blizzard conditions in SE Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says its snowplows will be on the road as possible blizzard conditions roll through Olmsted, Dodge, Mower, and Fillmore counties. 

MnDOT says it has 101 snowplows in southeastern Minnesota and will likely have two shifts of drivers to keep plows on the road around the clock.  Snow accumulation of one to three inches is expected with icy roads, white-out conditions, and power outages possible. 

MnDOT says its snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe.  Drivers are being asked to remember: 

Don’t drive distracted. 

Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions. 

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud. 

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. 

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt. 

Turn off the cruise control. 

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip. 

The National Weather Service says blowing and drifting snow from midnight to noon on Wednesday could produce poor visibility for drivers.