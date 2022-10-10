MnDOT snow plow drivers meeting in Rochester to get ready for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Around 300 state snowplow drivers in southeast Minnesota are meeting in Rochester to get ready for winter.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the plow drivers will spend two weeks learning about safety updates, weather forecasting, snow and ice equipment, and working with State Patrol.
“We hold these meetings to serve as the kickoff as we fine-tune things and prepare for their duties of keeping our state’s roads clear and safe through winter,” says Drew Fischbach, District 6 maintenance superintendent for the district’s east side. “We know winter is on the way. It’s just a question of when it arrives.”
MnDOT snowplow operators will hear from the National Weather Service about weather forecasting and challenges; material usage and a salt scatter study will be discussed; updates on equipment and the mechanic shop will be shared; proper radio etiquette with State Patrol dispatch; and safety messages will be reviewed.
New drivers will also be traveling to Camp Ripley for MnDOT’s Snowplow Operating Training sessions.
MnDOT says it still has openings for snowplow drivers in southeast Minnesota on a temporary, fill-in, and fulltime basis. To learn more and apply, go to mn.gov/mmb/careers/.
MnDOT says its District 6 southeast Minnesota snowplow operations include:
102 snowplows
39 miles, average snowplow route
24 average snow events per season
74 average snowfall
34,415 tons, average rock salt usage
757,726 gallons, average liquid salt brine usage