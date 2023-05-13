MnDOT says spring means it's time to watch out for farm equipment on the road

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drivers are being reminded to watch out for large farm equipment on the road this spring.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there have been 291 crashes involving farm equipment in the state since 2020. Those crashes resulted in six deaths and 143 injuries. Speeding an inattentive driving were considered the biggest contributing factors in those accidents.
MnDOT says farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. The equipment also makes wide turns, sometimes crosses over the center line, and farm vehicles can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.
“Farmers need our highways to access fields statewide, so motorists should prepare to encounter slow-moving farm vehicles; especially on rural, two-lane roads,” says Brian Sorenson, state traffic engineer.
MnDOT says drivers should:
- Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment
- Watch for debris dropped by farm equipment
- Drive with headlights on at all times
- Wait for a safe place to pass
While farm equipment operators should:
- Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible
- Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph
- Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night