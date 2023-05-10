MNDot reminds drivers to look out for farmers on the road

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for farmers moving large equipment on state highways.
According to MNDot, the transition into planting season is one of the most dangerous and deadliest times for farmers who are driving their machines on the roads.
"This is prime time for farm country and those tractors are carrying planters and a lot of heavy equipment. If you're traveling at highway speed, they are probably going in that fifteen to twenty mile range. You can close those gaps very quickly and with big machinery like that it can be a tragedy if you're not paying attention," said MNDot Spokesperson, Mike Dougherty.
391 crashes involving farming equipment have occurred in Minnesota since 2020. Six deaths and 143 injuries are included in the number of crashes.
MNDot believes people who live in the city sometimes forget farmers need to use the roads as well coming out of the colder weather.
"If you're in town, you don't see big machines that are slow moving and for folks that maybe are not accustomed to it just as they head out to whatever they are doing on the weekends," said Dougherty.