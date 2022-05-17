MnDOT reminds drivers to be alert as sign crews update city population signs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drivers are reminded to be alert as the Minnesota Department of Transportation sign crews are updating city signs with new census population numbers.
The process occurs every 10 years after the U.S. census numbers are confirmed and the work effort can be organized in conjunction with each of MnDOT's other routine maintenance.
All five of Rochester's population signs were updated from 106,769 to 121,395 Tuesday.
Mike Dougherty, Director of Public Engagement and Communications for MnDOT, District 6, says “It’s a bit of pride - especially since, if they did grow, to see that new number go up. It gives them more accuracy, and another new milestone in time.”
If you come across a sign crew, Dougherty says to give them plenty of room to do their job safely.
“If they do see the trucks and the flashing lights move over, slow down, just make it a safe effort. They're working as quickly and efficiently as they can but they also rely on motorists to keep them safe so they get home safely each night too.”
MnDOT will be updating over 200 existing signs in the 11-county Southeast Minnesota District.
Byron and Stewartville signs also got updated and the work will continue through the summer.