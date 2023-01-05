MnDOT plows putting finishing touches on area highways

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snowfall finally came to an end on Thursday and MnDOT plow crews were working hard to get the roads into good shape.
Mike Dougherty, Director of Public Engagement and Communications for MnDOT District 6 says plow drivers are now concentrating on moving the piles of snow into ditches. This will give more room for any future snowfall this winter.
Drivers are working long shifts to make sure the road surface stays clear.
"I think they're pretty tired. Typically what they do is a 12 hour shift. once they're off another crew comes on for 12 hours and they just kind of keep at it. with this just sloppy mess we have now and the changing temperatures they want to get those roads back to bare pavement," said Dougherty.
He also says District 6 has plenty of salt on hand to handle the rest of the winter, but if they get into a situation where they need more, their vendor can truck more salt to their headquarters. Typically, the state buys salt in the spring, and it gets delivered in late summer.
In a typical winter, District 6 uses an average of 35,000 tons of salt on highways in their 11 county area.