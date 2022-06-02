MnDOT planning to hold public information meeting on electric vehicle infrastructure plan

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - MnDOT is asking for the public's direction on how the state should form a plan for electric vehicle infrastructure.
As part of the bi-partisan infrastructure law, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula program was created to provide states funding to install fast chargers for electric vehicles. Minnesota expects to receive around $68 million from the program over 5 years, along with a 20% non-federal match. To qualify for funding, however, the state must submit an infrastructure plan by August 1.
MnDOT is holding a public input session on June 9 from 4-6 p.m. during Thursdays on Fountain at Fountain Park.
Minnesota is aiming to be the leading state for plug-in EV usage in the Midwest, and to increase the EV fleet in the state by 20% within 8 years.