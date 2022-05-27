MnDOT may lose out on millions in federal infrastructure funds without special session

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a major spending bill didn't make it to the finish line in the completed Minnesota legislative session federal infrastructure funds are up in the air for the state.
President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure law late last year that would provide billions of dollars for the state to use.
However, there's an issue; the Minnesota legislature didn't pass the transportation funding bill in the 2022 session before it ended. More than $280 million per year was included in that legislation and is needed to get matching federal dollars.
Since it hasn't been officially passed that means Minnesota could be out of the running for competitive grants that other states could take to improve their roadways.
MnDOT communications director Mike Dougherty explained, "If there's matching funds available then you can participate in that grant applications and hopefully get it but if you don't have the matching funds you're not able to participate in that program. So, that's kind of one of the other concerns as well."
Dougherty says the department is hopeful a special session will be held and the bill will be passed so Minnesota can continue to invest in its infrastructure.
He added, "Projects would probably still get done but they may be delayed or maybe not completed to the comprehensive level. Sometimes we have projects where we do get additional funding and instead of just paving a road we can look at other safety improvements, some additional snow fence and things like that, that can truly enhance a project."
MnDOT does say so far there haven't been any projects identified for the funds.