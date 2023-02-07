MnDOT is Taking Advantage of Warmer Temps

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Transportation used today's milder weather as an opportunity to get some work done. Employees are in the process of fixing up knocked-down signage, pushing snow farther into ditches, repairing guardrails drivers hit, and tending to equipment that needs maintenance so they can be prepared for the next snowstorm. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said it's nice to have a day like this when they get work like this done.
“It’s really good for the-the snowplow operators because if you think about it, during the snow events, they’re-they’re working twelve-hour shifts, going home for twelve hours, coming back for twelve hours, so this is just a normal working day. It’s sunny out. It’s warm. They like to be outside, so it’s a good-it’s a good way-it’s good work that has to get done and the temperature makes’em-it feels good," Dougherty said.
As temperatures rise, ice on the roads can melt into puddles, according to Dougherty. Overnight, that water can refreeze, making your morning commute slicker.