MnDOT is asking for opinions on Highway 14 construction

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning on redoing the stretch of Highway 14 from Byron to Dodge Center and is asking for your help.
The department hosted a public meeting hearing locals' opinions and concerns about the highway.
Some people we spoke with say the highway is need of new pavement and is dangerous to turn left on. to make it easier for drivers to turn on the highway.
To make it easier for drivers to turn on the highway, MnDOT is planning on installing a j-turn at the intersection of highway fourteen and county road nine.
The department also says its aiming to build guard rails in the median along the stretch of the highway.
One Kasson resident says she's glad the state is starting to work on the highway.
"Its pretty bumpy right now. its not a good section to drive. I know they're looking to put the cable up. There's a lot of accidents along that section. There's an awful lot of traffic there and its getting heavier all the time," said Sylvia Rolfs.
Click here to share your suggestions and concerns about the Highway 14 construction.