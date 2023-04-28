MnDOT honors fallen road workers on Workers Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a ceremony today honoring those who have been killed while servicing roads in Southeast Minnesota.
The ceremony was part of a larger state effort to observe Worker Memorial Day, a holiday dedicated to workers who have died or been injuring while on the job.
The event in Rochester honored seven workers in particular from the area who have died while working on the roads.
Though the event had a somber mood throughout, there were some undertones of hope as well.
MnDOT unveiled new equipment designed to help prevent more tragedies in the future. This included LED flagging systems and reflective chevron patterns on the backs of work trucks to better get the attention of unaware drivers.
Cameron Ihrke, a supervisor of the Albert Lea truck station, says the new innovations came after a slew of trucks were struck over the last few winters.
"We all came together and decided there has to be something we can do to help minimize [collisions]," he said. "We all put our heads together and came up with some hi-visibility reflective chevrons for the backs of trucks."
According to MnDOT, these changes have been highly effective so far. After a few winters of up to six collisions with work trucks, zero were reported this past season.
For the department, it's critical that both workers and equipment are kept safe when on the job.
"We all need to get ourselves from A to B, and that snow really makes it a challenge in the winter time," said public engagement coordinator Cindy Morgan. "Making sure that these drivers are safe and the equipment too just really assures that we can stay on the road way and continue to service our communities in the best and most effective way."
MnDOT asks drivers to be cautious when going through a work zone, including driving within the speed limit and moving over when possible to give workers more space.