MnDOT holds Worker Memorial Day remembering fallen colleagues

ROCHESTER, Minn.- MnDOT employees gathered Thursday morning to remember those who lost their lives on the job.
The day of remembrance was part of Worker Memorial Day, a day the agency observes each year to remember fallen colleagues.
Worker Memorial Day started back in 1989 and is observed each year on April 28.
At the ceremony, seven chairs were placed out during the event representing MnDot employees who lost their lives on the job.
"Just hearing our district engineer read off the names of those people who died on the job that always gets me because it's like you know your co-workers, the things they like to do outside of work, and their family," says District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty.
The last MnDot worker to die while working was in 2011. One employee tells KIMT News 3 he's lucky to be alive after a close call during a snowstorm.
"I heard a crunch in the back and looked and it was a semi trying to pass me in the left but I was in the left lane and I got shot down into the ditch all the way down to the fence line," says snowplow driver Gary Vinge. "The semi had to be towed away but for me it just took a few hours, three hours to get back up on the road."
MnDot is having a spring workshop called "Toward Zero Deaths" that discusses traffic safety. The agency also recommends checking the 5-1-1 app to plan your trip better so drivers know where it's doing construction.