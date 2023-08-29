MnDOT gives recommendations for driving through construction zones

MINNESOTA-Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple car crashes in a construction zone on I-35 near Faribault. Mike Dougherty, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, said that there are quite a few things that you can to do stay safe in those areas. Once you see a sign that indicates that road work is ahead, he said that you should slow down and be on high alert. Also, you should stay a good distance away from the car in front of you so that you have time to hit your brake pedal in case the car in front of you suddenly stops. If you travel through the construction zone on I-35 near Faribault in the morning or during the evening, he said that you're more likely to avoid traffic backups.
“Just remove those distractions, you know? Focus on the job of driving. That keeps you safe, that keeps your passengers safe, and, in turn, that keeps the other motorists safe and the workers in the work zones safe," Dougherty said.
He also said that you should not be afraid to take breaks during long trips so that you can help yourself remain alert. You can find out more info about the construction projects happening on I-35 by heading here.