MnDOT details highway closure process during a snow event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During weather events crashes are always a big concern and the combination of Mother Nature and accidents can result in highway closures.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says while the decision is made infrequently it's usually the result of a significant crash but can occasionally be due purely to an intense winter storm.
District 6 Communications Director Mike Dougherty tells KIMT News 3 state patrol, area law enforcement, and maintenance workers, such as snow plow operators, all have to coordinate when implementing a road closure.
The agencies meet every fall to discuss the plan to mobilize in the event a closure is necessary.
If the road is shut down for 4-8 hours hotel availability and shelters are taken into consideration.
Dougherty says it's a complex process that requires a lot of coordination.
He added, "How do we get the tow trucks and all the emergency responders to that spot to respond, block traffic, then start pulling it apart. You know getting anyone injured to get them to safety and then get the vehicles removed. Can they be driven out or do they need to be towed?"
Dougherty says drivers should also try and keep their gas tank at least half full if driving in a snow storm in case they do get stuck behind a crash.
You can always check the 511 map before heading out the door to see if there are any highway closures or crashes during a snow event.