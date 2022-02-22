 Skip to main content
...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of a couple of inches possible, mainly near the Minnesota
border and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walkways and road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

MnDOT details highway closure process during a snow event

MnDOT details highway closure process during a snow event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During weather events crashes are always a big concern and the combination of Mother Nature and accidents can result in highway closures.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says while the decision is made infrequently it's usually the result of a significant crash but can occasionally be due purely to an intense winter storm.

District 6 Communications Director Mike Dougherty tells KIMT News 3 state patrol, area law enforcement, and maintenance workers, such as snow plow operators, all have to coordinate when implementing a road closure.

The agencies meet every fall to discuss the plan to mobilize in the event a closure is necessary.

If the road is shut down for 4-8 hours hotel availability and shelters are taken into consideration.

Dougherty says it's a complex process that requires a lot of coordination.

He added, "How do we get the tow trucks and all the emergency responders to that spot to respond, block traffic, then start pulling it apart. You know getting anyone injured to get them to safety and then get the vehicles removed. Can they be driven out or do they need to be towed?"

Dougherty says drivers should also try and keep their gas tank at least half full if driving in a snow storm in case they do get stuck behind a crash.

You can always check the 511 map before heading out the door to see if there are any highway closures or crashes during a snow event.

