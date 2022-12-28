MNDot continues snow clean up efforts after last week's blizzard

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Department of Transportation plow operators were busy last week with lots of snow, wind, and sub-zero temperatures.
Now temperatures are going back up but could drop below freezing overnight. It can create some pretty messy roads so crews have focused their efforts on clean up.
The extremely low temperatures combined with strong winds were challenging for plow operators.
Director of Communications and Public Engagement for MN Dot District 6 Mike Dougherty, says it was a good winter test to prepare them for the rest of the season.
“We haven't hit January yet so we know there's a lot of winter left. It’s sort of housekeeping, pushing the snow back. We've got lots of folks with experience and we've also got some new operators so that gave them some good experience,” he says.
He says the last week has been tough for snow plow operators and many of them are looking forward to having a break in the weather.
“They've worked 15 to 18 days straight. Between regular work week, weekends, and holidays so they're tired, but they know that's part of the deal.”
Dougherty reminds drivers to look out for icy patches especially on and under bridges, ramps, and curves of the road.
Be aware of your speed, slow down, and give plows space.
You can find the latest road conditions on 511mn.org.